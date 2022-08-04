Jackson County Chamber of Commerce posts candidate survey

Following a recent political forum sponsored by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, in which candidates for local and certain state offices were allowed to introduce themselves and their platform points to those attending, the Chamber also developed a survey opportunity for candidates which focused on issues the organization identified as key to the local business community.

There were nine specific questions and an opportunity for the candidate to make a comment on any topic of their choice.

Replying within the Chamber’s deadline for response last Friday were: House District 5 candidates Shane Abbott, Vance Coley, and Clint Pate, Jackson County Commission District 2 candidates Edward Crutchfield and Sonny Fortunato; Jackson County Commission District 4 candidates Donnie Branch and Eric Hill; Jackson County School Board District 1 candidate Samantha Angerbrandt, and Jackson County School Board candidates Dave Galloway and Michael Jackson.

In a press release about the survey, the Chamber said the survey questions were developed with the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s “Six Pillars” of community in mind. Those were identified as: Talent supply and education; innovation and economic development; infrastructure and growth leadership; business climate and competitiveness; civic and governance system; and quality of life and quality places.

The survey and responses from the participating candidates is available for viewing on the Chamber’s website: jacksoncounty.com/2022-candidate-survey.