Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Power Lunch is Thursday

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce have its January Power Lunch on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Rivertown Community Church, 4534 Lafayette St. in Marianna.

Guest speaker will be Tammy Dasher, Program Director of NextStep at Endeavor Academy.

Networking and food service begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11:45 a.m.

Dasher was selected as Program Director of NextStep at Endeavor Academy in August of 2021.

She brings 29 years of special education experience to the position, beginning with a teaching career that spanned two decades in the classroom at Pace High School in Pace. She most recently served as an autism consultant for Florida State University’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD).

In addition to teaching, she spent her summers working in related areas such as job coaching and curriculum building. Several of those summers she spent as an instructor and administrator at Autism Pensacola’s Kids for Camp program in Pensacola.