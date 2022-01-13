Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Power Lunch is Thursday

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce have its January Power Lunch on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Rivertown Community Church, 4534 Lafayette St. in Marianna.
Guest speaker will be Tammy Dasher, Program Director of NextStep at Endeavor Academy.
Networking and food service begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11:45 a.m.
Dasher was selected as Program Director of NextStep at Endeavor Academy in August of 2021.
She brings 29 years of special education experience to the position, beginning with a teaching career that spanned two decades in the classroom at Pace High School in Pace. She most recently served as an autism consultant for Florida State University’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD).
In addition to teaching, she spent her summers working in related areas such as job coaching and curriculum building. Several of those summers she spent as an instructor and administrator at Autism Pensacola’s Kids for Camp program in Pensacola.
NextStep at Endeavor Academy is being launched by Jackson County along with Endeavor Forward Inc., a Florida-based not-for-profit that supports the development and operations of an autism transition, employment, and residential program.
NextStep at Endeavor Academy will prepare individuals with autism for transition beyond secondary school by providing training in employment and independent living skills. Skills taught will also include financial, safety, nutrition, community, health, etiquette, relationships, transportation, and problem-solving. The academy is part of the 1,200-acre Endeavor Park mixed-use development at the site of the former Dozier School for Boys in Marianna.
This month’s Power Lunch and Program is sponsored by Florida Public Utilities. Advance registration is required. Visit www.jacksoncounty.com to register or call the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 for more information.