Jackson County Chamber of Commerce quarterly Power Lunch is Tuesday

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be using its June Power Lunch to host the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors. The event will be held Tuesday, June 22, at Rivertown Community Church, 4534 Lafayette St., in Marianna. Networking and food service begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at noon.

The Central Panhandle Association of REALTORS® is launching a new program for area employers: the CPAR Employer-Assisted Housing (EAH) Program. Amanda Corbin, the 2021 CPAR President, and Denise Myers, the CPAR Chipola Director, will present the details and benefits of the program.

Many businesses are facing great challenges in finding and retaining employees right now. It is making headlines nationwide. Employer-Assisted Housing is a powerful benefit that area employers can offer to their staff that not only helps them recruit and retain employees but also has benefits for the workforce and the community at large.

Employer-Assisted Housing is an employee benefit in the same sense as health insurance or a 401k, but it specifically concentrates on breaking down barriers to homeownership. The CPAR EAH Program focuses on four core areas to help employees create a plan to become a homeowner: homebuyer education, credit guidance, financial assistance, and optional employer benefits.