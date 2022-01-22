Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s big event set for Feb. 17

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is shaking up the format of it’s big annual gathering this year, moving from a traditional formal banquet with a guest speaker to a sampling repast that will feature offerings from several local restaurateurs and caterers.
There won’t be a guest speaker this year, says Chamber Executive Director Tiffany Garling. Instead, guests will spend more of their time networking and getting to know each other as they approach the food stations to “graze.”
And the party is shifting physically, as well. Traditionally, it’s held in Marianna. But this year the “Evening of Celebration” will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, at Southern Fields Brewing in Campbellton. It is held in recognition of the Chamber’s 94th year serving the business community,
“Prior to this year, the Chamber has held annual banquets, but this year’s change to a celebration was made to recognize the area’s recent economic success,” Chamber leadership announced in a press release, “notably, the continued recovery post-Hurricane Michael as well as investments in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors across the county,” the release continued.
The evening opens with a social at 5:30 p.m. with networking, hors d’oeuvres and a short video celebrating economic gains and other positive developments for the business community.
Following hors d’oeuvres, the Chamber will recognize its Citizen of the Year, the Arthur L. Kimbrough Board Member of the Year and the recipient of the Leadership Jackson County “Excellence in Leadership” Award.
Dinner service will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include a variety of stations featuring local favorites form guests to sample as they graze through the offerings.
Jesse Roberts will be providing live music throughout the event.
The evening will end with a champagne toast as outgoing 2021 Chairman Ben Odom, Owner, CountryLand Realty hands over the gavel to incoming 2022 Chairman Wendy Blair, Human Resource Manager, Rex Lumber.
Tickets for the event are available on the Chamber website at www.jacksoncounty.com for $50 each. Payment can be made with a credit card or an invoice can be requested. Tickets must be purchased and paid for in advance by Friday, Feb. 11. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information, call the Chamber at 850-482-8060.