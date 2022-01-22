Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s big event set for Feb. 17

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is shaking up the format of it’s big annual gathering this year, moving from a traditional formal banquet with a guest speaker to a sampling repast that will feature offerings from several local restaurateurs and caterers.

There won’t be a guest speaker this year, says Chamber Executive Director Tiffany Garling. Instead, guests will spend more of their time networking and getting to know each other as they approach the food stations to “graze.”

And the party is shifting physically, as well. Traditionally, it’s held in Marianna. But this year the “Evening of Celebration” will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, at Southern Fields Brewing in Campbellton. It is held in recognition of the Chamber’s 94th year serving the business community,

“Prior to this year, the Chamber has held annual banquets, but this year’s change to a celebration was made to recognize the area’s recent economic success,” Chamber leadership announced in a press release, “notably, the continued recovery post-Hurricane Michael as well as investments in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors across the county,” the release continued.