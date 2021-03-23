Jackson County Chamber of Commerce seeks Citizen of Year nominations ahead of annual banquet

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2020 Citizen of the Year. The nominees and winner will be recognized at the 93rd Annual Chamber Banquet on Thursday, April 15 at Evangel Church.

Nominees must be 21 or older (on or before Dec. 31, 2020) and a resident of Jackson County. They cannot be an elected official, declared candidate for elected office or a current member of the Chamber Board of Directors or staff. In a call for nominations, Chamber officials outlined additional criteria by which selection committee members will assess the nominees:

-Nominee prominently participated in a new or existing civic endeavor during 2020.

-The endeavor influenced or aided the advancement of a community ideal such as education, charity, civic cooperation, beautification or patriotism.

-The endeavor has a clear, positive impact on county residents.

The deadline for submitting Citizen of the Year nominations is 5 p.m., Friday, April 9. Late entries will not be considered.