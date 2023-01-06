 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce to host economic forum Jan. 19

Chamber to host economic forum on Jan. 19

In this Chamber photo from a previous economic forum, those gathered listen to a presentation.

 JACKSON COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, PROVIDED

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will use its January Power Lunch to host the 2023 Economic Forum.

It will be Thursday, Jan. 19, at Rivertown Community Church, 4534 Lafayette Street, Marianna. Networking and food service begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11:45 a.m.

Discussion on trends and projected forecasts for economic growth in this region of the state will be a focus, with input from regional and local partners including Florida’s Great Northwest, Opportunity Florida and the Jackson County Economic Development Committee.

The event is sponsored by Innovations Financial Credit Union, previously known as Innovations Federal Credit Union. The name change reflects a September, 2022 change for the credit union, when it converted its charter from a federal to a state-chartered credit union..

Call the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 for more information about the January Power Lunch.

