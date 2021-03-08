Jackson County Chamber of Commerce to host economic forum March 18

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will use its March Power Lunch to host its 2021 Economic Forum.

The event will be held Thursday, March 18, at Rivertown Community Church, 4534 Lafayette Street, Marianna. Networking and food service begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11:45 a.m.

Topics are expected to include discussion about Jackson County might change in 2021, how the local economy has changed due to COVID-19, and what this year holds for the local, state and national economy.

The keynote speaker will be Florida Chamber Foundation Chief Economist and Director of Research Dr. Jerry Parrish. In that role, he is responsible for conducting in-depth analyses on the Florida economy and on solutions to help secure Florida’s future.

He is also currently an adjunct instructor in the Masters in Applied Economics Program at Florida State University. He earned a B.S. in Agricultural Business and Economics from Auburn University, an M.B.A. from Bellarmine University, an M.S. in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and a Ph.D. in Economics from Auburn University. He regularly publishes research reports and articles on the Florida economy and Florida’s competitiveness.