Jackson County Chamber of Commerce to host luncheon honoring Rep. Brad Drake

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will host a May 19 luncheon honoring state Rep. Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna) for his years of service to the local business community.

The Thursday event begins at 11:30 a.m. and wraps up at 1 p.m. It will be held at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna.

District 5 Republican Drake currently serves as chair of the Tourism, Infrastructure and Energy Subcommittee, Vice Chair of the Commerce Committee, Alternating Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight and also serves on the Appropriations Committee, Redistricting Committee and State Affairs Committee.

Drake served in the House 2008-2012 and was re-elected in 2014 with continuous service since then.

Sponsored by Anderson Columbia, this Special Government Affairs Legislative Luncheon will also provide an overview of the recently completed session, special sessions and glimpses into the future of the upcoming state legislative session.

Darrick McGhee, Chief Operating Officer of Johnson and Blanton, will be a featured speaker during the program.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 850-482-8060. This is a free event, but the Chamber requests that those planning to attend register in advance at www.jacksoncounty.com.