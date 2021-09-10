Jackson County Chamber of Commerce to meet at Camp Anderson

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be using its September Power Lunch to introduce the business community to Camp Anderson at Blue Springs.
The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, at Camp Anderson at Blue Springs, 2650 Lakeshore Drive, Marianna. Networking and food service begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program at noon. The program ends at 12:30 p.m., but anyone who’d like to tour the facility can remain after the program.
Formerly the Blue Springs Baptist Conference Center, Camp Anderson at Blue Springs is a Christian retreat and summer camp resort located on the Blue Springs reservoir.
The property has two completely separate retreat areas allowing for two separate retreats/camps to operate simultaneously. This provides rental and full programing opportunities year round.
The Blue Springs resort area includes 600 beds, a worship center with stage and A/V equipment, cafeteria, commercial kitchen, two-story lodge, breakout rooms, pavilion, arcade, snack shack, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a courtyard fire pit and amenities to support up to 600 guests.
The Still Waters camp/retreat area offers 200 beds, a worship center with stage and A/V equipment, cafeteria, commercial kitchen, game rooms and breakout rooms, snack shack, basketball and sand volleyball, giant courtyard fire pit, lake view and beach area including amenities to support camps and retreats of up to 200 people.
This summer they hosted nine consecutive weeks averaging 500 teens per week. In addition to the activities at Camp Anderson, attendees also had opportunities to visit Blue Springs Park, Florida Caverns State Park and other local key locations. In addition to the ministry that is taking place, the Chamber says, Camp Anderson is providing a significant economic impact in Jackson County.
Chamber officials said the Power Lunch is being handled with special care in light of COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our attendees are our highest concern,” the Chamber wrote. “We are very cautiously moving forward with in-person events at this time and ask our guests to please adhere to the following guidelines: masks are encouraged, please stay home if you are feeling sick, and you must register in advance to be admitted into the event...we will be limiting attendance.”
Call the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 for more information about the September Power Lunch. Visit www.jacksoncounty.com to register.