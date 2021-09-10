Jackson County Chamber of Commerce to meet at Camp Anderson

This summer they hosted nine consecutive weeks averaging 500 teens per week. In addition to the activities at Camp Anderson, attendees also had opportunities to visit Blue Springs Park, Florida Caverns State Park and other local key locations. In addition to the ministry that is taking place, the Chamber says, Camp Anderson is providing a significant economic impact in Jackson County.

Chamber officials said the Power Lunch is being handled with special care in light of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our attendees are our highest concern,” the Chamber wrote. “We are very cautiously moving forward with in-person events at this time and ask our guests to please adhere to the following guidelines: masks are encouraged, please stay home if you are feeling sick, and you must register in advance to be admitted into the event...we will be limiting attendance.”

Call the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 for more information about the September Power Lunch. Visit www.jacksoncounty.com to register.