Jackson County chooses firm to help find autism center investors

Davis is a Certified Public Accountant and will help prepare required financial projections related to this project on behalf of the county. The local government, if a pending deal is arranged, would also then engage an outside independent Public Accounting Firm that has expertise in New Markets Tax Credit transactions and that firm would issue an accountant’s report on matters related to the NMTC in which the county would be involved.

The fee to Davis for handling the matter would be equal to three percent of the total NMTC-qualified equity investment (“QEI”) secured for the project and would be contingent upon closing of the NMTC financing.

As part of its tasks, Davis will help prepare materials such as the development of an NMTC investment memorandum, due diligence materials, and financial models.

The company will also identify, structure, negotiate and secure NMTC allocation(s) with one or more Community Development Entities (“CDEs”), including securing letters of intent.

It is also tasked with identifying, structuring, negotiating and securing commitment and investment from tax equity investors, helping structure all available capital sources to be used as leverage debt for the NMTC investment, and solving structure and business issues that arise related to NMTC financing.

The company will also facilitate and coordinate due diligence efforts of CDE(s) and tax equity investor(s), and help negotiate and document through the financial close with CDE(s), tax equity investor(s), and related parties.