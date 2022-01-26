 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson County Citizen of the Year nominations open
Harkrider posthumously honored by Chamber

In this 2021 Floridan file photo, Jackson County Health Department leader Sandy Martin, left, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Garling, Ella Mae Harkrider Harris, and Max and Amanda Harkrider pose for a photo after Martin was named Jackson County Chamber of Commerce 2020 Citizen of the Year and T.G. Harkrider, also of the health department, was posthumously honored for Excellence in Leadership. Nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year are now being accepted.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN FILE

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year.

The nominees and winner will be recognized at “Cheers to 94 Years – Evening of Celebration” on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Southern Fields Brewing.

Nominees must be 21 or older (on or before Dec. 31, 2021) and a resident of Jackson County. They cannot be an elected official, declared candidate for elected office or a current member of the Chamber board of directors or staff.

In a call for nominations, Chamber officials outlined additional criteria by which selection committee members will assess the nominees:

Nominee prominently participated in a new or existing civic endeavor during 2021.

The endeavor influenced or aided the advancement of a community ideal such as education, charity, civic cooperation, beautification or patriotism.

The endeavor has a clear, positive impact on county residents.

The deadline for submitting Citizen of the Year nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Late entries will not be considered.

Mail nominations to the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 130, Marianna, FL 32446; email tiffany@jacksoncounty.com; or deliver written submissions in a sealed envelope to the Chamber offices, inside The Russ House at 4318 Lafayette St. in Marianna.

Submissions should include the nominee’s name, contact information and reason(s) the individual is deserving of the award. Also included should be the name, address and phone number of the party making the nomination. No anonymous nominations will be accepted.

The Chamber can be reached at 482-8060 for additional information.

Previous recipients of the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year award from the past decade include: Sandy Martin (2020), Vicki Fuqua and Jorge Garcia (2019), Trent Antley on behalf of all Jackson County Citizens (2018), Ronstance Pittman (2017), Tom Perry (2016), Terry Allen (2015), Dr. Sarah Clemmons (2014), Mary Nell Griffin and Gary Martin (2013), Dale Cox (2012), Judy Brooten (2011), Homer Hirt (2010), Lanet James (2009), Karen Edwards (2008), Voncille Williams (2007), and Floye Brewton (2006).

