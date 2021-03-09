Jackson County Commission: Landscaping may soon be optional, not required

Jackson County Commissioners learned in one of its two back-to-back board meetings Tuesday that another Wendy’s restaurant is proposed for location at 2200 Highway 71 South in Marianna.
A public hearing will be held by the Jackson County Planning Commission on March 15 at 6 p.m. in the Jackson County Agriculture Complex about the request for a development order.
That public hearing will serve as the first of two that the county is required to have on proposed development orders. The other will take place before the Jackson County Commission during that board’s fourth-Tuesday meeting this month, on March 23, at 6:15 p.m.
The request is for a 2,258-square-foot building and construction of 28,626 square feet for parking and sidewalks.
All county and planning commission meeting are currently being held at the ag complex, while repairs of the county’s administrative building are underway.
That incoming business and others in the future may be affected by something else discussed Tuesday in the board’s special session at 10 a.m.: The county’s proposed new landscaping ordinance.
On Tuesday, board members voted 4-1 to pursue a change in the draft ordinance that, if ultimately approved, would make landscaping optional rather than mandatory for business interests. Although the board kept in the property-line buffering requirement as currently proposed, all commissioners except Paul Donofro Jr. voted to change the language regarding landscaping so that interior landscaping is “highly recommended” rather than required, if, on review, that does not go against Florida’s statutory requirements.
To do this, the county will also have to change its comprehensive plan, in which the existing landscaping ordinance calls for required landscaping and sets out those particulars. The comprehensive plan is not currently scheduled for a review and potential changes until 2022.
Donofro, voting against the change that would make landscaping an option rather than a requirement, expressed belief that the county’s landscaping requirements are already very minimal compared to many others in the state. Some county planning staff members made similar comments.
The draft ordinance will come back for board review and possible adoption.