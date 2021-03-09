Jackson County Commission: Landscaping may soon be optional, not required

Jackson County Commissioners learned in one of its two back-to-back board meetings Tuesday that another Wendy’s restaurant is proposed for location at 2200 Highway 71 South in Marianna.

A public hearing will be held by the Jackson County Planning Commission on March 15 at 6 p.m. in the Jackson County Agriculture Complex about the request for a development order.

That public hearing will serve as the first of two that the county is required to have on proposed development orders. The other will take place before the Jackson County Commission during that board’s fourth-Tuesday meeting this month, on March 23, at 6:15 p.m.

The request is for a 2,258-square-foot building and construction of 28,626 square feet for parking and sidewalks.

All county and planning commission meeting are currently being held at the ag complex, while repairs of the county’s administrative building are underway.

That incoming business and others in the future may be affected by something else discussed Tuesday in the board’s special session at 10 a.m.: The county’s proposed new landscaping ordinance.