Jackson County Commission’s first session of 2023 is Jan. 10

Jackson County Commissioners will open their 2023 session set on Jan. 10, with the regular meeting at 9 a.m., to be followed by a special session immediately following at or around 10 a.m. to talk about Blue Springs concessionaire possibilities.

Also, a public hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. that morning to review, take input on, and potentially adopt a proposed Spring Creek litter ordinance. It was developed by a committee appointed by the board.

The regular session will then proceed and be followed by the special session.

Commissioners start the year with a few road projects on the horizon. In one of their last sessions of 2022, the board approved the agreement that will govern implementation of a Florida Department of Transportation grant, through the Small County Outreach Program (SCOP), that will pay for some improvements to Holly Timber Road (County Road 276). A a cost of roughly $3.7 million, the project includes design, construction and CEI services for widening and resurfacing of just over three miles.

A county press release states that, under the grant, “all survey, design, and permitting will be performed for the preparation of the construction plans and specifications for resurfacing and widening of the existing 20 (ft). roadway to 24 (ft.).”

It goes on to explain that the existing roadway has two 10 ft. travel lanes, unpaved shoulders, and a 60-ft. right of way. “Pavement markings will be updated, including no passing zones. No additional right-of-way is needed. The total length of the project is 3.063 miles, and the estimated cost of the project is $3,742,493.00. Director of Road and Bridge Jeffrey Register requested Board approval of the agreement and adoption of the accompanying resolution,” the release concluded.

The county has also received a SCOP allocation to pay for repairs to Holmes Creek Bridge No. 534182 on County Road 277 (Reddick Mill Road) in the Graceville area. The project will include “removal and replacement of timber piles, removal of channel debris” and the addition of riprap, according to a county press release. “All work will be completed within existing right of way.,” the release states. “The project length is 0.037 miles, and the estimated cost is $312,981.00. Director of Road and Bridge Jeffrey Register requested board approval of the agreement and adoption of the accompanying resolution,” the release concludes.