Jackson County Commission sets special session for Tuesday

Jackson County Commissioners will meet in special session at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, ahead of its regular fourth-Tuesday evening session which commences at 6 p.m. that night.

On the agenda for the special session is a discussion of how the county will spend the remaining portion of a roughly $9 million American Rescue Plan Act funding allocation, and whether it will take the “standard allowance” funding option being offered to those receiving the money.

The county is also expected to consider an agreement that would allow NextStep autism transition program to temporarily use a classroom at Chipola College while facility improvements are being finished at the permanent home of the center at Endeavor.

Also on the agenda is a proposed non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for “Project Viva,” a code-named potential economic development being pursued by the Jackson County Economic Development Committee.

The board is also expected to consider whether to hire Alday-Howell Engineering as the contractor tasked with reviewing the engineering plans submitted to the county as required for proposed major subdivision and large-scale developments.