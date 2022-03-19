Jackson County Commissioner Hill visits Optimist Club of Marianna

Jackson County District 4 Commissioner Eric Hill addressed the Optimist Club of Marianna recently and brought the club up to speed on what’s been going on in Jackson County government and what is ahead for our area.

The number one challenge at the moment, according to Commissioner Hill, is fuel cost. The county budgeted for $2.35 a gallon fuel, and now prices have risen to well over $4 a gallon for regular and in the high $5-a-gallon range for diesel. The county basically used up its entire fuel budget within the first five months of the fiscal year.

Also, with 850 miles of dirt roads, Jackson County runs neck-in-neck with Pasco County for the most dirt roads of any county in Florida. For the same amount of money, a commissioner can either pave a mile-and-a-half of road or put down a limestone rock base on over 50 miles of dirt roads. The limestone choice is not extremely smooth, but is durable in times of inclement weather.

Hill addressed the fact that only 29% of the citizens of Jackson County pay ad valorem taxes and said that without the revenue stream of the beaches to fall back on, the county budget is always tight.

Negotiations are underway to reopen Peacock Bridge landing. Hill said that Peacock’s was the only public Chipola River access between Magnolia and Johnny Boy Landing near Altha. In times of medical emergencies on the south end of the river, that access is crucial. He is optimistic that a deal may be agreed upon.

Some time back the Marianna Airport extended its runway from less than 5,000 feet to around 6,000 feet and the county is supporting the move to have the runway further extended to 8,000 feet. This would allow jets up to 737’s to take off and land locally, which could open up shipping opportunities in our area.

Another solar farm, the fourth in the unincorporated areas of Jackson County, is set to start up soon. These endeavors are valued highly and therefore bring in ad valorem taxes as well as taking stress off of the power grid. This also translates to a savings for those purchasing electricity in our area.

Just north of I-10 on Blueberry Drive is an area that occasionally floods. The last major flood made the road impassible for 29 days. FEMA is working with the county to provide funding for a project that would raise that section of road five feet, making it flood proof.

Another major project that is in the wings is an agreement with a major company that would provide internet service to every house in Jackson County. The system would be redundant, which means that if there was an interruption from one direction, service would be supplied from another. The cost would be competitive with what users are paying in or near Marianna already. It is a four-year program that should begin in the near future.

The Optimist Club of Marianna expressed its appreciation for the work of Commissioner Hill.