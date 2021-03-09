Jackson County commissioners discuss fate of county-owned lands

Jackson County commissioners met in back-to-back sessions Tuesday, following their short regular second-Tuesday morning session with a special meeting on three topics: a draft landscaping ordinance, a draft ordinance regulating the use of recreational vehicles as dwellings and a review of county-owned property.
Commissioner Eric Hill said at the meeting that the county should consider selling or otherwise “liquidating” properties that the local government owns but doesn’t have a use for, so that it could potentially generate some income or further economic development.
In the earlier session that morning during the round-table portion of the meeting, the subject of county-owned properties and their fate was also discussed.
Commission Chairman Jim Peacock mentioned, for instance, that the county is “in the process” of giving businessman John Downs a 10-acre parcel inside the Endeavor property with an option for him to pick up another 90 surrounding acres within a 671-acre section of the roughly 1,078 acres that make up Endeavor. Peacock would not disclose the nature of what Downs plans for the land except to say that his proposed project is expected to create some jobs and that it is industrial in nature.
Commissioners voted during that discussion to have a survey and legal description prepared to move that project along toward potential completion.
Also on Tuesday, during the roundtable portion of the meeting, he and Commissioner Eric Hill had spoken of the board’s recent decision to give several acres of land to a man whose absolute plans for the property have yet to have been firmly stated as certain in any session of the board to date. Expectations have sometimes expressed by board members that he may build a gas station, motel and potentially other elements on the grounds. Commissioners say he plans to erect a sign on it, though, thanking the county and the city of Marianna for their cooperation as the project has moved forward.
The county has many other patches of land in the county as well, some as small as one acre and others much larger.
Board members made no decision on the lands list they were given Tuesday, with Commissioners Clint Pate and Hill saying they believe the county owns some properties that weren’t on the list.
Staff member are to review the inventory and also were directed to find out more about any deed restrictions that might apply to the properties that could affect their final disposition or use by the county. Peacock was particularly interested in getting more particulars on a 38-acre parcel in the Indian Springs subdivision that is mostly water-front and owned by the county.
Commissioners are expected to receive more information on the properties during their first April board meeting.