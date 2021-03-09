Jackson County commissioners discuss fate of county-owned lands

Also on Tuesday, during the roundtable portion of the meeting, he and Commissioner Eric Hill had spoken of the board’s recent decision to give several acres of land to a man whose absolute plans for the property have yet to have been firmly stated as certain in any session of the board to date. Expectations have sometimes expressed by board members that he may build a gas station, motel and potentially other elements on the grounds. Commissioners say he plans to erect a sign on it, though, thanking the county and the city of Marianna for their cooperation as the project has moved forward.

The county has many other patches of land in the county as well, some as small as one acre and others much larger.

Board members made no decision on the lands list they were given Tuesday, with Commissioners Clint Pate and Hill saying they believe the county owns some properties that weren’t on the list.

Staff member are to review the inventory and also were directed to find out more about any deed restrictions that might apply to the properties that could affect their final disposition or use by the county. Peacock was particularly interested in getting more particulars on a 38-acre parcel in the Indian Springs subdivision that is mostly water-front and owned by the county.

Commissioners are expected to receive more information on the properties during their first April board meeting.