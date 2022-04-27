Jackson County commissioners set special meeting for Friday

Jackson County commissioners have set a special meeting for this Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m.

The board is expected to discuss a proposed music and arts festival that is scheduled to occur soon at a business venue in Jackson.

However, the event, Sol Music and Arts Festival, has become a matter of concern because a law enforcement official from another county has warned the local sheriff that problems came with that gathering when it was held in his jurisdiction.

The organizer of the festival will be invited to the session to take part in the discussion, commissioners said in setting the special session when they met in regular session Tuesday night.

The board had been asked to approve a temporary alcohol permit for the event, but put a decision on hold in light of the concerns.

The board may discuss other matters as well, including the particulars of a grant application the board plans to submit for millions of dollars that could include improvements to the Endeavor property.