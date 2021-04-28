Jackson County considers consultant to help find autism center investors

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday night were scheduled to consider an agreement with a company that would work on its behalf in search of a New Market Tax Credits (NMTC) deal in which county grant funds would be used to secure more investments for the Endeavor Autism Transition Academy that the county is working to establish.

Davis Business Advisory Services LLC was up for consideration to perform the task, with Eric Davis named in the proposed agreement as president of the company.

The decision of the board was not available as of press time for this edition.

The proposed contract is contingency-based: If it is not successful in the attempt, the county would owe the company nothing. If it is successful, the fees to Davis would be taken out of the acquired investment proceeds.

If brought on board for the task, Davis would work with David Melvin to assist with the sourcing and securing of an allocation of NMTCs and closing of the related financing arrangements for the Jackson County Autism Center project in Marianna.