Jackson County considers consultant to help find autism center investors

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday night were scheduled to consider an agreement with a company that would work on its behalf in search of a New Market Tax Credits (NMTC) deal in which county grant funds would be used to secure more investments for the Endeavor Autism Transition Academy that the county is working to establish.
Davis Business Advisory Services LLC was up for consideration to perform the task, with Eric Davis named in the proposed agreement as president of the company.
The decision of the board was not available as of press time for this edition.
The proposed contract is contingency-based: If it is not successful in the attempt, the county would owe the company nothing. If it is successful, the fees to Davis would be taken out of the acquired investment proceeds.
If brought on board for the task, Davis would work with David Melvin to assist with the sourcing and securing of an allocation of NMTCs and closing of the related financing arrangements for the Jackson County Autism Center project in Marianna.
The NMTC program is a federal opportunity aimed at stimulating business and real estate investment in low-income communities via a federal tax credit to the participating party. It is administered by the US Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) and allocated by local Community Development Entities (CDEs) across the United States. CDEs obtain funding from private investors and the CDEs distribute that funding to various projects.
Davis is a Certified Public Accountant and would help prepare required financial projections related to this project on behalf of the county, which would also then engage an outside independent Public Accounting Firm that has expertise in New Markets Tax Credit transactions to issue an accountant’s report on matters related to the NMTC in which the county would be involved.
The fee to Davis, if engaged, would be equal to three percent of the total NMTC-qualified equity investment (“QEI”) secured for the project and would be contingent upon closing of the NMTC financing.
As part of its tasks, Davis would help prepare materials such as the development of an NMTC investment memorandum, due diligence materials, and financial models.
The company would also identify, structure, negotiate and secure NMTC allocation(s) with one or more Community Development Entities (“CDEs”), including securing letters of intent.
It would also be tasked with identifying, structuring, negotiating and securing commitment and investment from tax equity investors, help structure all available capital sources to be used as leverage debt for the NMTC investment and solving structure and business issues that arise related to NMTC financing.
The company would also facilitate and coordinate due diligence efforts of CDE(s) and tax equity investor(s), help negotiate and document through the financial closing process with CDE(s), tax equity investor(s) and related parties.