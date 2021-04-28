Jackson County considers grant request

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday night were scheduled to considered whether to seek a $500,000 grant to help establish a museum at Endeavor and to commit an equal amount of matching dollars to go with it if the grant were approved.

The vote on the grant request, proposed by staff, was not known as of press time.

Bed tax dollars would be used to make the match. The program potentially being tapped is the Cultural Facilities Program of the Florida Department of State/Division of Cultural Affairs.

It provides money to local governments for new construction, renovation or acquisition of cultural facilities.

Jackson County is planning to construct a culture and heritage museum at Endeavor Park through the renovation of a structure that once served as a cafeteria when the old Dozier School for Boys was in operation on the property.