Jackson County considers mower for Merritt’s Mill Pond

Jackson County Commissioners are considering the purchase of a underwater mower to battle the hydrilla and other invasive aquatic vegetation in Merritt’s Mill Pond, a tangle of materials that Commissioner Jim Peacock says is putting the county in danger of losing one of its greatest assets in outdoor adventure.
The mower will cost in the estimated range of $110,000 and staff would have to be hired or assigned to do that work. It costs roughly $10,000, on average, to hire a company to bring in a mower to make just one pass through to keep navigation possible for boaters.
Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels said such a mower could also be useful on Lake Seminole, with permissions from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That large body of water is also clogged with such vegetation.
The county, in looking at the problem on Merritt’s Mill Pond, is also considering additional solutions. One of those is to take out the aging grass carp that were released into the pond years ago to eat the hydrilla, and replace them with younger ones that will have bigger appetites for the stuff.
That solution, and the mowing option, would have to get the blessings of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but Daniels said a consistent schedule of underwater mowing is one of the best ways to eradicate or get the hydrilla under control.
Some had hoped that the recent drawdown of the pond, carried out for a different reason, would have some effect on the hydrilla as well, but it grew back quickly once the water returned.
Roughly 200 acres of water make up the mill pond, which leads to the Blue Springs Recreation Area. The mowing would not be a bank-to-bank endeavor. Some areas are so dense in trees and roots and rocks that using a mower in those spots wouldn’t be feasible, but Daniels said the notion is to find the center point and mow a 50-ft. swath down the middle of roughly four miles to get the problem in check and provide a consistently navigable path of roughly five or six feet depth.
The county could discuss the matter further as budget talks wind down next week. There’s a budget session on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m., with a public hearing also sandwiched in at 9:15 a.m. to talk about a possible hike in the local option fuel tax.