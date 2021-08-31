Jackson County considers mower for Merritt’s Mill Pond

Jackson County Commissioners are considering the purchase of a underwater mower to battle the hydrilla and other invasive aquatic vegetation in Merritt’s Mill Pond, a tangle of materials that Commissioner Jim Peacock says is putting the county in danger of losing one of its greatest assets in outdoor adventure.

The mower will cost in the estimated range of $110,000 and staff would have to be hired or assigned to do that work. It costs roughly $10,000, on average, to hire a company to bring in a mower to make just one pass through to keep navigation possible for boaters.

Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels said such a mower could also be useful on Lake Seminole, with permissions from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That large body of water is also clogged with such vegetation.

The county, in looking at the problem on Merritt’s Mill Pond, is also considering additional solutions. One of those is to take out the aging grass carp that were released into the pond years ago to eat the hydrilla, and replace them with younger ones that will have bigger appetites for the stuff.