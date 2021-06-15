Jackson County considers mowing Merritt’s Mill Pond

At budget time, Jackson County Commissioners may consider the purchase of an aquatic mower that could help control hydrilla and eel grass in Merritt’s Mill Pond and potentially other local bodies of water.

The materials are grabbing boat propellers and also part of what’s making it difficult for anglers to find and catch the kind of record-sized fish the Pond was once famous for producing.

The other alternative the county might consider is hiring that mow-work done on the Mill Pond in two cuttings per year by a contractor whose task will be to keep a navigable pathway for boaters up and down the pond’s length.

The estimated cost is roughly $10,500, according to an informal proposal, for a 20-foot-wide cutting of the entire length. The county could also map a different specific path that would target the most-heavily grass/hydrilla-infested areas. Shortening the distance and widening the path is one approach.

Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels said other plans to help the Mill Pond thrive are also in the talking stages. For instance, he’s considering making a proposal that the aging grass carp that had been placed in the pond years ago to eat invasive vegetation be removed, and replaced with younger of their kind to more energetically help control aquatic invaders like hydrilla.