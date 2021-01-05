Jackson County Constitutional officers sworn

Several constitutional officers of Jackson County were sworn into office Tuesday.

Re-elected Jackson County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Clay Rooks was re-sworn at 7:30 a.m., the ceremony held inside his office in the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Marianna. He, in turn, swore his staff into service.

Returning Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock was sworn at 7:45 a.m., the ceremony held inside her office. She, in turn, swore her staff into service.

Returning Jackson County Property Appraiser Rebecca Morris-Haid was re-sworn at 8 a.m. on the porch of the Jackson County Courthouse. She, in turn, swore her staff into service.

Newly-elected 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Larry Basford was sworn at 9 a.m. on the porch of the courthouse, his 86-year-old father in attendance.

Newly-elected Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway was sworn into office at 10 a.m. in Marianna’s Madison Street Park.

Newly-elected Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield was sworn into office at 2 p.m. on the front steps of the courthouse.

Each of the officials had a small gathering of friends and family attend their ceremony.