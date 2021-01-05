Jackson County Constitutional officers sworn

14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Larry Basford is sworn into office Tuesday, Jan.5, 2021, in Marianna. His daughter, Kaci Hawes, holds the ceremonial Bible, and son Travis, in background, offered a prayer before Circuit Judge Chris Patterson administered the oath.
Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock is re-sworn to office by staffer, CEO Donna Ford Rogers, as staffer Gina Skipper, Murdock’s tax department manager, holds the Bible.
Property Appraiser Rebecca Morris Haid is re-sworn to office by County Judge Wade Mercer.
Re-elected Jackson County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Clay Rooks takes his oath of office, administered by staffer Julie Melvin, center, who is one of his deputy clerks and the office manager, as recording clerk Dawn Carr, left, and other staffers look on.
Newly-elected Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway is sworn into office by 14th Circuit Judge Chris Patterson, while her husband, Jim, holds the Bible.
14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Larry Basford, right, and his brother, Nathan Basford Jr., help their father, 86-year-old Nathan R. Basford Sr., to the porch of the Jackson County Courthouse following Larry Basford’s swearing ceremony there, Tuesday, Jan. 5, in Marianna.
From staff reports
Several constitutional officers of Jackson County were sworn into office Tuesday.
Re-elected Jackson County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Clay Rooks was re-sworn at 7:30 a.m., the ceremony held inside his office in the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Marianna. He, in turn, swore his staff into service.
Returning Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock was sworn at 7:45 a.m., the ceremony held inside her office. She, in turn, swore her staff into service.
Returning Jackson County Property Appraiser Rebecca Morris-Haid was re-sworn at 8 a.m. on the porch of the Jackson County Courthouse. She, in turn, swore her staff into service.
Newly-elected 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Larry Basford was sworn at 9 a.m. on the porch of the courthouse, his 86-year-old father in attendance.
Newly-elected Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway was sworn into office at 10 a.m. in Marianna’s Madison Street Park.
Newly-elected Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield was sworn into office at 2 p.m. on the front steps of the courthouse.
Each of the officials had a small gathering of friends and family attend their ceremony.
