Jackson County couple helps homeless, others in need

The 4 Him Ministries kick-off was a bit sooner than she’d expected and so all the particulars are still in flux as it is being formally established.

The early start resulted when she heard a need announced at church by her pastor, the Rev. John Vanell.

A Jackson County charitable organization that distributes food once a month at its headquarters also takes what’s left from each session and hand-delivers those supplies to elderly individuals or shut-ins and others in Cottondale who can’t get to the distribution point in Marianna. That group reached out to local churches for another volunteer to continue that work when its driver had to step down.

Watson felt it was hers to take on when the pastor mentioned it in the pulpit, and she did. She made her first deliveries last week, supplying eight of 10 households on the list, and will finish the last two when they can be contacted.

Other 4 Him projects she expects to bring on line include distribution of backpacks with supplies for the homeless.

Her husband is a trucker and often sees makeshift communities of the homeless clustered at points all along his route, including local counties.