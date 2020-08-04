Jackson County COVID-19 cases at 1,643, with 33 deaths

The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) on Monday announced the agency had identified 1,618 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. There are 33 COVID-19-related deaths associated with Jackson County.
According to Florida's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, by late Tuesday morning, Jackson County's case count had risen to 1,643, with the death total remaining at 33.
Of the numbers DOH-Jackson announced on Monday, 699, or 44 percent of the total, are associated with the Florida Department of Corrections or GEO Group and 245, or 15 percent of the total, are associated with long-term care facilities.
DOH-Jackson is currently conducting contact investigations and working to identify and notify individuals who will need COVID-19 testing and public health monitoring. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
COVID-19 symptoms and treatment
The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus. Approximately 80 percent of those affected with COVID-19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, are immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.
Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged. However, if you develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital.
COVID-19 overview, symptoms, and general prevention
COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus; coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals. Other coronaviruses include the common cold and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, the Department always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases, including: Avoiding close contact with people who are sick; staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
For more guidance
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Individuals can call the statewide COVID-19 hotline 24/7 at 866-779-6121 or COVID-19@flhealth.gov. Health care providers should continue to call DOH epidemiology staff if they have questions regarding testing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.