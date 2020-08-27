Jackson County COVID-19 rate declines slightly

Florida Department of Health official Sandy Martin provided Jackson County Commissioners an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, saying local numbers are on a slight decline.
There were 2,282 cases on record in the county as of that day, with just 71 still being monitored by the health department. The county’s rate of positive cases had held at 16 percent for several weeks but as of Tuesday it had dropped to 15.4 percent.
There have been 65 deaths in the county numbers, with 52 of those from nursing home environments. There are 11 people being treated at Jackson Hospital, and three of those currently on a ventilator.
Martin also told the board members that Jackson Correctional Institution has seen a recent spike in cases, to 186, and that there had been a few cases at Sunland but that the residential community for challenged individuals is doing a good job with containing the spread with just five residents having tested positive.
Martin, currently the DOH official in charge of the Jackson County Health Department, stressed the importance of diligence in following guidelines as the community strives to keep the percentage of positive cases on the decline. Florida’s overall percentage of positive cases is lower than the local rate, at 13.5 percent, with 605,502 cases in the state.
She said it is important for each individual to limit the number of people with whom they have close contact. In gathering contact information from people that test positive, she said, it is ideal to discover very low numbers. “If you’re naming more than five people, your circle’s too big,” she said. “We need to keep our circles small.”
She also stressed the importance of keeping to social distancing protocols in schools and in the general population. That, she said, and wearing masks are key, as well as observing any quarantine orders if you test positive or have been exposed to a positive individual.
Maintaining a distance of at least six feet, she said, helps prevent the spread by droplets passed from one person to others within that distance. Limiting the time of contact with others to less than 15 minutes is also a key, particularly in the presence of a known positive person. For school populations and the general public as well, she said, masks are key preventative tools. “The general public should wear masks to control spread,” she advised, adding that masks can “keep you from becoming positive and spreading it to your family and loved ones.”
Free testing, with no appointment necessary, continues seven days a week at the site located in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Lafayette Street in Marianna. Testing hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, but Martin advises getting there by at least 4 p.m.
She stressed that negative results do not mean you should come out of quarantine ahead of the time recommended if you’ve been exposed to a positive person.
Symptoms are fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, runny or stuffy nose, sore or scratchy throat, and there have been some reports of diarrhea, Martin said.
