 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson County COVID-19 rate slowing
0 comments
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Jackson County COVID-19 rate slowing

Cumulative rate, 16 percent, drops to 8.1 percent over last two weeks

  • 0

As of late Friday morning, the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County had recorded a cumulative 2,684 cases of COVID-19 in the county, representing just over a 16 percent positivity rate as a running total.

But in the last 14 days, the county has seen only an 8.1 percent positivity rate in tests performed.

There are currently eight patients being treated for COVID-19 in-house at Jackson Hospital, with one on a ventilator.

The county has recorded 75 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Currently, 91 individuals are being monitored because they have either tested positive or have been identified as contacts of a positive case.

The median age for positive individuals is 42.

The Jackson County Health Department encourages individuals to maintain social distancing and encourages the use of face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)
LEE NEWSPAPERS
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 9-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period from Sept. 12-15:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert