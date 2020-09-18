Jackson County COVID-19 rate slowing

As of late Friday morning, the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County had recorded a cumulative 2,684 cases of COVID-19 in the county, representing just over a 16 percent positivity rate as a running total.

But in the last 14 days, the county has seen only an 8.1 percent positivity rate in tests performed.

There are currently eight patients being treated for COVID-19 in-house at Jackson Hospital, with one on a ventilator.

The county has recorded 75 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Currently, 91 individuals are being monitored because they have either tested positive or have been identified as contacts of a positive case.

The median age for positive individuals is 42.

The Jackson County Health Department encourages individuals to maintain social distancing and encourages the use of face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.