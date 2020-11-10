Jackson County COVID-19 rate well above state’s

As of Tuesday morning, Jackson County’s rate of COVID-19 positivity was 13.7, well above the state’s 8.34 percent.

Jackson County Health Department official Sandy Martin reported that the rate had been at 14.38 percent over the 14 days prior to that new total, with the climbing 14-day figure possibly attributed, in part, to “Halloween behavior” in terms of more group contact.

She cautioned that wearing masks and maintaining social distance is key to getting the numbers down and keeping them so as the country enters the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, a time when family and friends so often gather.

Currently, 143 people are being monitored in Jackson County, with 43 those cases associated with schools, 24 with long-term care facilities, and 74 in the community at large.

There are 275 Jackson County students in quarantine because of possible exposure and their potential to spread the virus. Some staff members are also in quarantine. Of the 43 known positive cases in schools, 32 are staff members and 11 are students, as of Martin’s report.

“That number has certainly risen,” Martin told the board. “We had it in the 70s, and it ramped up pretty quickly.”