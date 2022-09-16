Jackson County creates committee to study old Dellwood School

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to create a committee to look into the feasibility of involvement in the potential restoration or renovation of the old Dellwood School as a community asset, and appointed Ernie Padgett to head the group.

Padgett had spoken to the board that night asking that the committee be created. He and Jackson County Commission Chairman Jim Peacock will select others as potential members of what was expected to be a group of three or four.

Padgett said he didn’t know “how willing” the current owners of the building would be to work with the board to engage in some way with the project, but Peacock said he knows the building is available. The committee will be charged with checking on its condition and with communicating with the owners through the process.

Whether the county would seek to own the building or whether there might be a public/private partnership involved, a notion Peacock referenced that night, remains to be determined.

Peacock said there was “some private money interested in it” and that the project could possibly go forward with the private sector and grant programs from an unstated source involved.

Padgett, in seeking the formation of the committee, said due diligence will be necessary to determine whether it would be feasible to go further, and that such a group could sort out the pros and cons. He said he’d walked through the brick building two or three years ago and saw no evidence that was in dire structural straits, but that a committee could seek the opinions of structure experts to further investigate its condition.

Commissioner Paul Donofro Jr., although he expressed doubts about the wisdom of the county taking on another building that would take money to own and operate, said he felt the committee is a good idea.

The full board voted to appoint the committee.