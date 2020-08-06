Jackson County declines special fee in Compass Lake in the Hills

Jackson County Commissioners will not be requiring any special assessment dollars from property owners in the Compass Lake in the Hills subdivision in the coming year or “from this point forward.”

Board members voted unanimously on that course after a public hearing on the matter. The county had rejected an assessment for the neighborhood last year, as well.

Some letters from the public were read into the record during the hearing. Only one, from the subdivision’s volunteer Fire Chief Penny Tillotson, was in support of the assessment, which had been collected through a Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU) for several years in varying amounts.

She asserted that an assessment is needed in order to keep the fire station operating as a vital resource for the southwest sector of the county.

“This could close the fire station,” she’d written, adding that, if that should happen, property owners in the subdivision and/or other nearby areas could see higher home insurance premiums resulting from what would likely be a higher ISO rating because that near fire service would not be available.

Tillotson also supported using such an assessment for road improvements/maintenance.

The MSTU has been at the center of lawsuits in recent years, with plaintiffs challenging, among other things, the legality of the MSTU as it has existed.

Jim Cowarts, one of those that brought the suit, said in the public hearing that he was opposed to further assessments.

A letter from Greg Burmes was also read into the record. He indicated he thinks the county should, instead of continuing a subdivision assessment vehicle, focus on an aggressive campaign to collect years’ worth of general ad valorem property taxes that he says have remained unpaid in the subdivision. He asserts that there’s hundreds of thousands owing, including interest that would be due on the delinquent ones.