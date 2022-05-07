Jackson County delinquent tax list advertised

Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock announces that the county’s delinquent list for 2021 ad valorem taxes is now being advertised.

This year, the newspaper covering the tax certificate sale is the Jackson County Floridan. There will be newspaper copies available at the Jackson County Tax Collector office located in Sneads and Graceville, and at the driver license office and Tax Collector’s office at the Jackson County Courthouse in Marianna.

The publication dates are May 4, May 11, and May 18.

Tax certificates will be awarded to the lowest-interest bidder on June 1, 2022 for all unpaid taxes.

For more information, call the tax department at 850-482-9653.