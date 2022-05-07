 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackson County delinquent tax list advertised

  • 0

Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock announces that the county’s delinquent list for 2021 ad valorem taxes is now being advertised.

This year, the newspaper covering the tax certificate sale is the Jackson County Floridan. There will be newspaper copies available at the Jackson County Tax Collector office located in Sneads and Graceville, and at the driver license office and Tax Collector’s office at the Jackson County Courthouse in Marianna.

The publication dates are May 4, May 11, and May 18.

Tax certificates will be awarded to the lowest-interest bidder on June 1, 2022 for all unpaid taxes.

For more information, call the tax department at 850-482-9653.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greenwood Supermarket reopens

Greenwood Supermarket reopens

The Greenwood Supermarket and deli on Bryan Street (SR 71) opened in its new location ⁠— right next door to its old ⁠— on Monday, with well-wi…

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 3-5:

Southern Lights contest begins

Southern Lights contest begins

The Marianna Woman’s Club will serve “lobby ambassadors” for the three-night live Southern Lights: The Search for a Star talent competition ev…

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 26-28:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert