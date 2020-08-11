Jackson County Development Council to dissolve

The Jackson County Development Council (JCDC) is being dissolved and its assets shared between Jackson County and the city of Marianna, the two bodies that have funded the entity since its initial, founding and sustaining state dollars sunsetted years ago.

Both of those have withdrawn that funding in recent years, however. The county, as its relationship with JCDC soured over time, has devoted money, instead, to the Jackson County Economic Development Committee, an organization it created for the same purpose JCDC had been established, economic growth in the community. Marianna had withdrawn funding because of financial challenges, saying the change was temporary.

JCDC Inc. President Clay Milton presented the proposal Tuesday and Jackson County Commissioners agreed to some of the terms. He did not give specific a cause of the dissolution, noting only it was for “various reasons.”

Commissioners say they want more of a share in any monetary assets, a 75-percent share rather than the 50-percent county-city split proposed by the JCDC board, since the county contributed 75 percent of the funding when the two entities were sharing the burden. The amount of money involved was not discussed, and some of the totals are pending.

As for the real estate assets, the county agreed to take joint ownership with the city on two JCDC-held properties. There’s a 75-acre site and a 21-acre parcel along Family Dollar Parkway that the two will share if all goes as planned, just as they share the industrial parkway there.