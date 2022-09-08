Jackson County divers help recover crashed truck from Chipola River

On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at approximately 6 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit was called to assist the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with the recovery of a vehicle in the Chipola River after a traffic crash took place on Highway 162, JCSO reported in a press release that day.

Upon arrival, members of the JCSO Dive Unit helped a tow truck pull the white F-150 from the water.

It was then determined the vehicle was driven by an employee of the city of Chipley, JCSO said.

The driver received medical attention at the scene and was transported to an area hospital. The truck has been deemed a total loss, and there was also structural damage to other objects. Further investigation was done by FHP.

FHP reports that the 1999 white Ford F150 truck was westbound on County Road 162 near White Pond Road that morning when it began to leave its lane, causing the right side of the truck to collide with a guardrail for the CR 162 bridge over the Chipola River. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Bonifay, steered away from the guardrail and overcorrected, officials said. The truck crossed the center line and eastbound traffic lane, continuing through the guardrail on the opposite side as well, and came to rest underwater in the river.

The driver received minor injuries in the incident, FHP reports.

The structural damage to the county asset was limited to the guard rails and the bridge itself is open and passable.

The bridge in question is located near the iconic Bellamy Bridge, but the wreck did not involve that historic structure, which is inaccessible by vehicle and has no flooring upon which to travel, Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels said Thursday when asked to further clarify the area of the crash.