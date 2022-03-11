Jackson County draws new district lines

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday adopted new proposed district lines by resolution.

Their boundaries and a map of the newly configured districts, along with a voter population count for each of the new proposed districts, can be seen on the county’s website in the May 8 agenda package.

The county and the ACLU/NAACP will now jointly file the proposed lines seeking court approval of them and, if that is accomplished, the new districts will then be sent to the state and supervisor of elections.

The board also approved a budget amendment of more than $71,000 in certain redistricting expenses for Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway. That money will come from general revenue contingency funds.

The expenses covered by that amount “are strictly related to the overall expense of importing the new data from the re-districting process into... Voter Focus software (voter registration software), the distribution of new voter information cards for all voters, the postage associated with that process, and the manpower required for this project,” a staff memo stated.

In other news from the county, administration announced Wednesday that a special session of the board was to be held this Friday, March 11 at 2 p.m. The identified topic was about efforts to reduce fuel costs, but the notice also said other topics could be raised if the board chooses.

Administrator Wilanne Daniels said efforts are underway to reduce driving across all departments as the nation experiences a significant rise in fuel prices.

The meeting had not taken place as of the deadline for this edition. The meeting was to be available for viewing in real time on Zoom and YouTube.