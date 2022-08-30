Jackson County Economic Development Committee gets major award

A 17-state organization of southern economic development councils has recognized the Jackson County Economic Development Committee for excellence in communications.

The major award was presented at the group’s annual conference in San Antonio, Texas. JCEDC President and CEO Tiffany Garling accepted the award on behalf of JCEDC.

The Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC) identifies itself as the largest regional economic development association in North America.

Annually, SEDC reviews marketing and informative content from organizations throughout the Council’s 17-state footprint to evaluate design, strategy, innovation, and impact. This year, during a ceremony at the 2022 SEDC Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas, the JCEDC took home the Best in Class, Small Division Title.

SEDC reviewed member-submissions within approximately twenty categories. Judges for the Communication Awards competition are site selection consultants and marketing professionals from across the southern United States.

“The American south is one of the strongest and best positioned economies on the planet. Within our membership are professionals responsible for the development of billions and billions in corporate investment, millions of created jobs, and those who tell our story throughout the globe,” stated SEDC President Matt Tackett. “SEDC members compete successfully in a global marketplace, which is why our communications content is literally world-class. The SEDC Communications Awards showcase the best of the best.”

Communications Awards are presented annually at the SEDC Annual Conference, the Council’s largest event. The 2022 gathering featured 350 professionals that convened over 4 days to celebrate and promote new economic development throughout the American South.

About SEDC

SEDC is the oldest and largest regional economic development association in North America, with more than 1,100 members representing a variety of backgrounds. From local, regional, and state economic development agencies, chambers of commerce, business and industry, utilities, transportation, finance and education; members share a common interest to accelerate economic development in the American South. To learn more about SEDC, visit www.sedc.org.