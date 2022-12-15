Jackson County Economic Development Committee launches new growth strategy

The Jackson County Economic Development Committee has engaged an advisory team to help develop a strategic plan for whole-community involvement in efforts to grow the local economy.

VisionFirst Advisors will guide a series of meetings to construct a means of getting there. It’s called “BASICS,” an acronym for Building Aware Stakeholders and Interested Citizens for Success, according to a JCEDC press release issued Wednesday.

Working together to develop and then spread an echoing message about Jackson County and make it resonate at every opportunity is one of the goals of the initiative.

“Jackson County’s strongest asset is and will always be our citizens,” said Tiffany Garling, JCEDC President/CEO. “We wanted a way to give our community the tools and education to be part of our extended economic development team. We all have a role in selling our county and contributing to future development. This is why we selected VisionFirst Advisors to help us develop the BASICS.”

Florida Power& Light, JCEDC said, is making the initiative possible as a partner.

The new community engagement initiative involves several key components.

“VisionFirst Advisors developed a training agenda and associated meeting materials for JCEDC to conduct a facilitated training with interested residents,” the release further stated. “It is anticipated that the course will be approximately two to three hours in length depending on participant engagement. The program will combine presentations, group breakouts including project case studies and learning exercises to engage, inspire action and offer networking opportunities.

The training will focus on five key components listed in the release as:

• Overview of economic development on local, state and national levels and the benefits of fostering and supporting local economic development.

• Overview of JCEDC’s role in economic development and three “buckets of economic growth.”

• The importance of county and regional competitiveness and supporting businesses at all levels and stages, including existing industry.

• An overview of the strategic plan and defining what successful economic development in Jackson County means.

• Creating community champions for future growth opportunities, with guidelines that can assist residents in helping achieve the goal of growth.

The first of the sessions will be offered in February 2023 and then quarterly, and will rotate between lunchtime and early evening meetings to allow for maximum participation. Class sizes will be limited to allow for meaningful engagement amongst the attendees, the release advised. If you are interested in participating, contact Jackson EDC at 850-633-2203.