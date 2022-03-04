Jackson County Economic Development Committee leader outlines mission

Zach Gilmore of the Jackson County Economic Development Committee talked about the group’s mission and of general gains in that mission as guest speaker at Tuesday’s meeting of the Republican Club of Northwest Florida in Marianna.
Making connections with state, local and federal governmental bodies, and keeping tabs on their initiatives, are key strategies of JCEDC, he said. Partnerships with organizations like the Florida’s Great Northwest, Enterprise Florida, Opportunity Florida and others, he pointed out, are also key connections that help JCEDC find and pursue leads to not only bring new businesses here but to also retain and expand those that already call the local community home.
Retention and expansion of small but growing entities, Gilmore said, are goals at least as important as attracting big companies from somewhere else.
Showing up at key gatherings to give Jackson County a presence at places like a recent gathering of more than 30 international companies, he said, is another way the JCEDC tries to put Jackson County on the map and embed it in the consciousness of site-selectors looking for places to set up shop.
As of the day he spoke, Gilmore counted 19 leads and 46 potential projects in the mix for JCEDC as it works to grow the local economy. Some of those opportunities can be traced back to the connections that organization makes and strengthens, he said.
One of the committee’s next big trips is next week, when representatives will attend a Florida Power and Light symposium.
Gulf Power, now a part of FPL, has played a big role in the economic development efforts here and FPL continues to be a key partner in efforts like the “shovel ready” site certification process that helps draw businesses here.
Marketing this area, Gilmore said, is also a key job of the JCEDC and partner organizations that ensure there’s information readily available online and in print.
Gilmore hinted of progress on several projects in the works, some of which could be coming to fruition in the next several weeks.