Jackson County Economic Development Committee leader outlines mission

Zach Gilmore of the Jackson County Economic Development Committee talked about the group’s mission and of general gains in that mission as guest speaker at Tuesday’s meeting of the Republican Club of Northwest Florida in Marianna.

Making connections with state, local and federal governmental bodies, and keeping tabs on their initiatives, are key strategies of JCEDC, he said. Partnerships with organizations like the Florida’s Great Northwest, Enterprise Florida, Opportunity Florida and others, he pointed out, are also key connections that help JCEDC find and pursue leads to not only bring new businesses here but to also retain and expand those that already call the local community home.

Retention and expansion of small but growing entities, Gilmore said, are goals at least as important as attracting big companies from somewhere else.

Showing up at key gatherings to give Jackson County a presence at places like a recent gathering of more than 30 international companies, he said, is another way the JCEDC tries to put Jackson County on the map and embed it in the consciousness of site-selectors looking for places to set up shop.