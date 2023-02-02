The Jackson County Economic Development Committee will host a free two-hour seminar for anyone that wants to learn more about, and be part of, fostering the economic health and growth of the county.

You can attend it at the historic First National bank building at the corner of Lafayette and south Caledonia streets in Marianna from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, or 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. A meal will be provided at each session. If you can’t attend either session, call anyway to be put on a waiting list for future sessions.

You must register for the event by calling 850-633-2203 or via email at zach@jacksonedc.com.

A dozen seminar participants will be presenting information on a variety of topics, including “the benefits of fostering and supporting local economic development, the three buckets of economic growth, supporting businesses at all levels and stages including existing industry, overview of strategic plan and its tactics and how residents can help,” a press release about the event stated.

The intended audience is any interested Jackson County resident.

The seminars are key elements of a JCEDC initiative: BASICS (Building Aware Stakeholders & Interested Citizens for Success).

The release went on to provide a few other details about the seminar’s focus. It will include an overview of economic development on local, state and national levels, an overview of JCEDC’s role in economic development, the importance of county and regional competitiveness, discussion about what defines economic development in Jackson County, and creating community champions for future growth opportunities, it stated.

JCEDC’s address is 4318 Lafayette St., Marianna, in the historic Russ House.