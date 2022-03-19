Jackson County elections supervisor visits Marianna Optimists

Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway visited the Optimist Club of Marianna recently, as her first year in office came to a close.

Dunaway said that the year has gone by quickly and has been filled with training and learning about the many facets of the job. She added that being involved in the election process is a never-ending education.

“It seems that every day we receive a change in the law or a ruling on the way it is interpreted,” said Dunaway.

She told the enthusiastic crowd that she fully believes in keeping politics out of the Supervisor of Elections office. Regardless of her beliefs or leanings, she says she carries out the mandates, directives, and laws given to her in an impartial manner.

The Optimist Club of Marianna expressed its appreciation for Dunaway’s dedication to the job.