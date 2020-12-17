Jackson County encourages flood insurance, reminds of weather alert programs

Officials want homeowners to know, also, that there’s usually a 30-day period before flood insurance takes effect once it’s purchased, meaning that buying it as a storm approaches would be a purchase too late to protect them in the immediate event.

Flood insurance is a type of property insurance that covers a dwelling for losses sustained by water damage specifically due to flooding caused by heavy or prolonged rain, melting snow, coastal storm surges, blocked storm drainage systems, or levee dam failure.

"In many cases … a flood could be caused by a blocked pipe or other issue that cause water to back up on your property to the point that it enters your home, officials said in the release.

"This could occur so quickly that immediate actions will not prevent damage. To ensure flooding does not take place on your immediate property, or in your home, you need to take actions to ensure this is prevented or mitigated to the extent possible. The first of these actions is to get flood insurance if you are in an area that may be prone to flood or if you fear your property may do so."

Officials explained that the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is delivered to the public by a network of approximately 60 insurance companies and the NFIP Direct.