Jackson County encourages flood insurance, reminds of weather alert programs

As local home owners consider their financial planning for the upcoming year, county officials are asking them to consider adding flood insurance to their policies if they don't already have it.
In a recent press release officials say it’s very possible that some homeowners don’t read the fine print and may erroneously assume that flood coverage for the home is automatically part of their general policy. This is not so. Flood insurance is a specialty product that usually falls outside the realm of the general homeowner policies.
And county sources fear that many people may have a false sense of security for another reason: They skip that type coverage because they live in areas that haven’t typically flooded the past and don’t feel at risk.
This is what the press release had to say about that circumstance:
"Recent events within the county have proved that these assumptions are wrong," the release states.
"Since 2014, the county has suffered many instances of flooding in places that have never flooded before. Additionally, in the past two years the county has suffered through one major hurricane as well as minor one that impacted the area with flooding rain.
"In both instances damage was wrought by flooding that had never been seen before and in places that it had never occurred. Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in the United States, and it can occur almost anywhere — not just in high-risk areas."
Officials want homeowners to know, also, that there’s usually a 30-day period before flood insurance takes effect once it’s purchased, meaning that buying it as a storm approaches would be a purchase too late to protect them in the immediate event.
Flood insurance is a type of property insurance that covers a dwelling for losses sustained by water damage specifically due to flooding caused by heavy or prolonged rain, melting snow, coastal storm surges, blocked storm drainage systems, or levee dam failure.
"In many cases … a flood could be caused by a blocked pipe or other issue that cause water to back up on your property to the point that it enters your home, officials said in the release.
"This could occur so quickly that immediate actions will not prevent damage. To ensure flooding does not take place on your immediate property, or in your home, you need to take actions to ensure this is prevented or mitigated to the extent possible. The first of these actions is to get flood insurance if you are in an area that may be prone to flood or if you fear your property may do so."
Officials explained that the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is delivered to the public by a network of approximately 60 insurance companies and the NFIP Direct.
Flood insurance may not come cheap, officials acknowledge, and its cost varies widely based on individual circumstances of the property. But homeowners need to weigh that against the potential costs of going uncovered and having even a minor flood event.
"Floods can happen anywhere — just one inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 in damage," the release stated … most homeowner’s insurance does not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is a separate policy that can cover buildings, the contents in a building, or both, so it is important to protect your most important financial assets — your home, your business, your possessions," it continued.
"The NFIP provides (means for) flood insurance to property owners, renters and businesses, and having this coverage helps them recover faster when floodwaters recede. The NFIP works with communities required to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations that help mitigate flooding effects," the releases stated.
"Flood insurance is available to anyone living in one of the 23,000 participating NFIP communities. Homes and businesses in high-risk flood areas with mortgages from government-backed lenders are required to have flood insurance."
Officials explained that Jackson County holds a Community Rating System rate of 7, having improved from an 8 rating two years ago. The CRS is part of the NFIP and is a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourage community floodplain management activities that exceed the minimum NFIP requirements. A lower rating translates into lower costs for flood insurance in the area, officials explained, adding that the Jackson County Community Development Office, in concert with the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, has worked to assist in achieving that lower CRS and resulting lower flood insurance rates here.
In the release, county officials also remind residents that those two departments worked together to bring the Alert Jackson system here. It is now available for anyone with a cell phone of computer and is free. The Alert Jackson System provides around-the-clock warning capability that is customized for each user. The system is designed to alert you of any weather-related issues occurring in the county automatically. You can sign up for an account and submit along with preferred alert notifications. To sign up, visit member.everbridge.net/453003085614788/login.
Jackson County, as well as counties in Georgia and Alabama, also has access to the National Weather Service NOAA Weather Radio System. The NWS/NOAA transmitter is in Sneads, and provides 24/7 warning capability through NOAA Weather Radios programed for the county to receive these alerts. These weather radios are inexpensive and can save lives.
Numerous programs are designed to assist citizens in preventing and surviving events that may impact you or your property. Additionally, there are many systems that can be used to warn of impending danger. By utilizing these programs and systems we can all work together to protect people and property. To find out more about these programs, visit your local Community Development Office or Emergency Management Agency for further information. You can visit the following websites that can also provide additional information:
