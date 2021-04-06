Jackson County eyes old Verizon building for grant try

A two-week period began April 1 for the public to weigh in on Jackson County’s intention to seek almost $400,000 in grants to buy and potentially rehabilitate the old Verizon building and the lot it occupies at the triangle intersection of U.S 90 and State Road 71 in Marianna, the area also known as “the Y.”

The public comment period will end at 5 p.m. on April 15.

The county plans to ask the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for the money, hoping to tap the agency’s Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and the Rebuild Florida Hometown Revitalization program that comes under that umbrella.

(DEO) is making available $60 million in CDBG-DR/Rebuild Hometown funding to local governments that were impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The county recently issued public notice of its plan to seek money for the Verizon building project on its website, to inform citizens and solicit their comments on the proposed application for Jackson County. The notice goes on to indicate that the county is seeking to improve the “Y” generally.