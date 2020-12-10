Jackson County faces thorny housing dilemma

Jackson County Commissioners met Tuesday in their only sessions for December. Their regular second-Tuesday session was a two-part affair, with a two-part special meeting sandwiched in as well. The board was together for most of the day.
The marathon was the first day of service for the board’s two new commissioners, Alex McKinnie in District 1 and Paul Donofro Jr. in District 3.
The regular session started at 9 a.m. and the many agenda items remaining after an hour were put on hold so that part one of the special session could start at 10 a.m. as scheduled. That first special session presentation was about the autism transition center that the county plans to establish at Endeavor. After that was done, the board then finished its regular session, went to lunch, and came back for the second part of the special meeting.
Part two had to do with the growing number of structures deemed uninhabitable and unpermitted for such use, but which are nonetheless being used as dwellings.
The county decided to table all but one related decision on the complicated matter. Commissioners voted to extend through 2021 a temporary provision invoked after Hurricane Michael that allows homeowners to live in RVs on their property while their storm-struck homes are repaired or replaced. Normally, RVs cannot serve as long-term dwellings unless they’re situated in an RV park or some such central location.
For all other matters related to the housing issues at hand, in what Community Development Director Wendy Schlesinger called “a quandary,” the board will have a special meeting on that and potentially other issues at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2021, just ahead of the board’s regular 6 p.m. fourth-Tuesday evening meeting.
Board attorney Michelle Jordan advised board members to, in the meantime, review Chapters 18, 29, and 42 of the county’s code of ordinances and give some thought to what amendments might be made to it in light of the situations they determine they want to re-address in regulating and enforcing them, including any penalties they might want to include for violations of what is ultimately included in the code. Chapter 18 deals with buildings and building regulations, Chapter 29 covers code enforcement, and Chapter 42 is about health and sanitation.
As the code stands now, she said, even the county judge has trouble making sense of the regulations and how they are to be applied and enforced. The enforcement mechanism, she suggested, is not currently a fully workable one.
The county’s code set is also generally not up-to-date as far as keeping it current with state building regulations, she indicated.
The issue of regulating structures deemed uninhabitable is a tangled proposition for a government trying to both give leeway to financially challenged individuals and families, some of whom were displaced by Hurricane Michael, and at the same time keep them to standards that ensure their health and safety and also protect nearby property owners that spend significant sums of money to buy and improve their property. The situation can leave them facing potential ill effects like degraded values that could result from the presence of such non-complaint structures in the vicinity.
There’s also the dilemma of not having enough personnel to find and cite all the violators. They number in the hundreds now, officials have discovered. Some of them in fact existed before Hurricane Michael, tucked quietly away until they were revealed by the storm’s massive amount of tree-destruction, and others have appeared since the hurricane, when many traditional homes were destroyed.
County employees in the departments assigned to deal with such things indicated to the board that it appears there’s been an influx of these from Bay County, as some of its former residents have left that jurisdiction in an attempt to avoid its rules and the apparent robust enforcement of them.
It also appears that some residents here have purchase storage buildings and are renting them to people as dwellings, a practice that lies outside the proper procedure.
The matter gets more complicated when the board considers how to define noncompliant dwellings. Should hunters’ rustic weekend getaways be lumped in with the shacks and sheds put up out-of-compliance by people who are living in those full-time, many of whom appear to be existing off the grid without water and sewer hook-up? And if they’re claiming to be legitimately off the grid but with solar-powered utilities, how is the county to go about making sure that’s true when their personnel can’t simply force their way onto the property without a court order giving them that power? That’s also the dilemma in trying to verify or disprove statements by people, who, when confronted as to whether they’re living in a noncompliant structure, claim they’re not doing so even though their vehicle are parked in the locations on a regular basis.
The board is also trying to figure out how to slow the rise of this trend. One commissioner wanted to explore the idea of making shed-sellers have their buyers sign documents acknowledging that they’re purchasing something that can’t be used as living quarters, but board attorney Michelle Jordan nixed that idea, saying they would be treading dangerous ground on constitutional issues to do that.
Other problems are in the mix as well. Under current exceptions to general building regulations, vacant lands can be given addresses. The board enacted that some time ago. On Tuesday, Commissioner Eric Hill, acknowledging that he had made the successful motion to do that, said people are using it to do things it wasn’t intended to allow. He said he supported the notion to help residents get the permits they need to, for instance, put a well on uninhabited lands so they could water their gardens on those plots. Without an assigned address, wells and electrical services cannot be placed or hooked up on such lands. But in some situations, that has made it easier for people to get those services run to makeshift dwellings that would be considered uninhabitable by certain standards.
The situation has sometimes made things more difficult for first responders trying to find the locations of emergency situations they’re called to, staff suggested Tuesday.
It has also created a circumstance that allows property owners to leave unreported certain information that could have resulted in more ad valorem income for the county.
The county is expected to address these and other related issues as they tackle the problem in late January.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!