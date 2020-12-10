Jackson County faces thorny housing dilemma

There’s also the dilemma of not having enough personnel to find and cite all the violators. They number in the hundreds now, officials have discovered. Some of them in fact existed before Hurricane Michael, tucked quietly away until they were revealed by the storm’s massive amount of tree-destruction, and others have appeared since the hurricane, when many traditional homes were destroyed.

County employees in the departments assigned to deal with such things indicated to the board that it appears there’s been an influx of these from Bay County, as some of its former residents have left that jurisdiction in an attempt to avoid its rules and the apparent robust enforcement of them.

It also appears that some residents here have purchase storage buildings and are renting them to people as dwellings, a practice that lies outside the proper procedure.