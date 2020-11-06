Jackson County farmer awarded for stewardship

In partnership with more than 60 public agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource and Conservation Service, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida’s water management districts, agricultural organizations, businesses and local government, CARES has become a model nationwide.

The other recipients were Robert Capote, of Capote Cattle Company in Alachua County; Ray Norman of Rockin N Farms in Bradford County; Terry Dicks of Bar D Ranch in Columbia County; Travis Miller of DeSoto Grove in DeSoto County; Alan Heinrich of Tree Town USA in Flagler County; Myles Langford of Myles Langford Farm in Gilchrist County; Dale Sult of ND Farm Cattle Company in Hamilton County; Marlon Pendergrass of The Groves of Peace River in Hardee County; Joan, George and Jeffrey Casey of JG Ranch in Hernando County; Calvin Moody of Jeffco Dairy, LLC in Jefferson County; Tom Gardner of Big House Farms, LLC in Lafayette County; Travis Page of Hutto Pond Farms, LLC in Madison County; Michael Stokes of Stokesville Family Farm in Nassau County; Gary Holley of Holley Farms in Okaloosa County; Doug Doran of Magnolia Hills in Putnam County; Donnie “Frank” Lowry of Lowry Farms in Santa Rosa County; Ben Wells of Ben Wells Produce, LLC in St. Johns County; Amy Burgey and Gary Cohen of Gan Eden Farms in Suwannee County; W.D. Andrews of W.D. Andrews Hay Farm in Union County; and Trevor Starling of Starling Nursery in Volusia County.