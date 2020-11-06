Jackson County farmer awarded for stewardship

Jackson County farmer Ryan Ziglar, who owns Lazy Acres Family Farm and runs it with the help of his three young sons, is one of 22 farmers recently awarded a CARES award by the Florida Farm Bureau Federation.
The County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship (CARES) award is given to recognize the honorees for “outstanding natural resource conservation,” according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Federation.
Calhoun County farmer Joe Tillman was the only other individual so honored in the immediate area.
The CARES program was established by Florida Farm Bureau and the Suwannee River Partnership in 2001 to recognize superior natural resource conservation by agricultural producers. The program relies on the action by farmers and ranchers to implement state-of-the-art natural resource management systems, or Best Management Practices, on their properties.
“It is imperative to recognize all Florida farmers who go the extra mile in caring for natural resources,” said Florida Farm Bureau President John L. Hoblick. “The CARES award is our way to honor these farmers and ranchers and bring awareness of production agriculture’s commitment to superior natural resource management. Florida farmers and ranchers depend upon the life-sustaining capacity of the natural resources they manage to maintain their livelihoods. More than 800 agriculturists statewide have received the CARES award since the program was established,” the release continued.
In partnership with more than 60 public agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource and Conservation Service, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida’s water management districts, agricultural organizations, businesses and local government, CARES has become a model nationwide.
Florida Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 136,000 member-families and exists to enhance farm enterprise and improve rural communities.
The other recipients were Robert Capote, of Capote Cattle Company in Alachua County; Ray Norman of Rockin N Farms in Bradford County; Terry Dicks of Bar D Ranch in Columbia County; Travis Miller of DeSoto Grove in DeSoto County; Alan Heinrich of Tree Town USA in Flagler County; Myles Langford of Myles Langford Farm in Gilchrist County; Dale Sult of ND Farm Cattle Company in Hamilton County; Marlon Pendergrass of The Groves of Peace River in Hardee County; Joan, George and Jeffrey Casey of JG Ranch in Hernando County; Calvin Moody of Jeffco Dairy, LLC in Jefferson County; Tom Gardner of Big House Farms, LLC in Lafayette County; Travis Page of Hutto Pond Farms, LLC in Madison County; Michael Stokes of Stokesville Family Farm in Nassau County; Gary Holley of Holley Farms in Okaloosa County; Doug Doran of Magnolia Hills in Putnam County; Donnie “Frank” Lowry of Lowry Farms in Santa Rosa County; Ben Wells of Ben Wells Produce, LLC in St. Johns County; Amy Burgey and Gary Cohen of Gan Eden Farms in Suwannee County; W.D. Andrews of W.D. Andrews Hay Farm in Union County; and Trevor Starling of Starling Nursery in Volusia County.
