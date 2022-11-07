Jackson County farmer wins statewide Farm Bureau honor

The Florida Farm Bureau (FFB) has presented Lee Bigham with the organization’s 2022 Achievement in Agriculture Award.

It recognizes young farmers and ranchers for their skill at farm production, development of their agricultural enterprise and service to Farm Bureau as well as the local community, FFB said in a press release.

As Florida’s Achievement in Agriculture Award winner, Bigham received a $500 check from Florida Farm Bureau Federation and a cash prize of $45,000, courtesy of Florida Farm Bureau Insurance Companies. He will also receive an expense-paid trip to the 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Meeting to be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 6-11, 2023, to represent the Sunshine State in the national Achievement in Agriculture Award competition.

Bigham is a third-generation cattle rancher. In addition to his cow/calf operation, he farms hay, seed, timber and row crops. He regularly hosts farm tours to help bring awareness to the importance of agriculture in his community. He is married and has two daughters, ages 10 and 5.

“Florida Farm Bureau is so proud of what Mr. Bigham has accomplished,” said Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith. “His dedication to Florida agriculture and his community is a model for other young farmers in our state.”

Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith presented the Achievement in Agriculture Award to Bigham during the organization’s annual meeting in Orlando on Oct. 26.

Other finalists for the competition include John David Peterson of Baker County and Amanda Borek of Gilchrist County. They will receive $1,000 courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Companies.