Jackson County finalizes adoption of 2022-23 budget

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the 2022-23 property tax rate and budget as proposed last month in the first of the two required public hearings on the matter.

After the second hearing, the board voted 5-0 to adopt a 7.4450 tax rate.

That 7.4450 rate is expected to generate more tax dollars this time round because there have been some property value increases over the past year. The 7.4450 is expected to generate $1,352,154 more than it did last year based on the most recent property assessments. The estimated total is $14,307,598, compared to the $13,388,414 generated last year at the same rate.

Those dollars are within a total budget of $103,368,725, a number that includes much more than the local taxes. It includes revenues from state and federal sources, as well.

Neither public hearing drew any questions or comments from the public.

