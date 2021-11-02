Jackson County fine-tunes proposed redistricting map

Jackson County Commissioners on Monday fine-tuned the redistricting map it plans to submit to the courts for approval and also voted to ask the court to release it from the court order requiring that it ensure at least one of the five districts has a Black majority.

The map they chose was based on one Commissioner Clint Pate had submitted for consideration. The board made some modifications to it Monday in order to, in most cases, use roads as the proposed district boundaries so that the public can easily identify which district they will live and vote in. Some section lines were used to mark the boundaries where it was not possible to use roads and still fulfill districting guidelines.

The consent order they’re seeking to have withdrawn will remain in play at least through this round of redistricting and the attempt to have it removed could involve a lengthy process of a year or more.

The order was part of an agreement that settled a mid-1980s class action lawsuit which asserted that the then at-large voting system “excludes Black representation and participation and minimizes and cancels out Black voting strength in violation of their rights secured by the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” the consent order states. By-district voting commenced as part of the agreement and court order.