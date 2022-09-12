Jackson County fire chief praised as role model

A Florida Department of Health compliance officer issued a letter of commendation to Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charles Brunner on the first day of September, calling him “a role model of excellence as an EMS provider in the state of Florida.”

The letter followed a routine Compliance Monitoring site survey conducted on Aug. 23.

The compliance officer, Jennifer McMannus of the DOH Bureau of Emergency Medical Oversight, congratulated Brunner on “outstanding” results, wherein no deficiencies were found.

She also expressed gratitude to Brunner’s staff for their assistance in the survey process and for Brunner’s individual contributions.

The inspection for compliance checked the department’s Advanced Life Support ambulances, medication supplies and their security, records storage, medical equipment on board, and much more. Across all four pages of the compliance survey, Brunner’s department passed muster on every line item.

The letter from McMannus was included in a report to Jackson County Commissioners that the board was expected to review in a Tuesday, Sept. 13, meeting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. following a 5:30 p.m. public hearing on the county’s proposed ad valorem tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23.