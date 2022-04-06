Jackson County Fire Rescue driver injured in avoiding crash with another vehicle

A Jackson County Fire Rescue crew member was seriously injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash caused by an unknown vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a press release, the agency said the 20-year-old JCFR employee, of Alford, was driving an SUV southbound in the inside lane travel lane of US Highway 231 in emergency mode with lights and siren activated and was near Shores Road when a vehicle turned left onto US 231 from Shores Road into the path of the SUV, violating its right-of-way.

The JCFR driver took evasive action, steering right to avoid a collision with the vehicle. The SUV traveled onto the west shoulder and its right front collided with a curb. The driver then over-corrected back to the left, causing the SUV to spin counter clockwise. The right side of the SUV then collided with some small trees, causing it to then spin clockwise and collide with a larger tree. It came to final rest on the west shoulder of the road facing northwest. FHP was assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Alford Volunteer Fire Department.

JCFR Chief Charlie Brunner said Wednesday afternoon that it now appears the crew member suffered no major lasting injuries and, describing him as a "hard working and dedicated employee" said he is expected to return to duty very soon.