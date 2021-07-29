Jackson County Fire Rescue puts out fire near tanker trailer

At approximately 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a report that a semi-tractor was on fire and still connected to an empty Argon Gas trailer near the intersection of Interstate 10, mile marker 142, and State Road 71 in Jackson County. The 2018 Freightliner tractor became engulfed in flames after the driver had just filled the tanks with diesel at a nearby truck stop, officials said.

Jackson County Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire, preventing it from reaching the tanker trailer. Approximately 300 gallons of fuel was spilled, with some of it burning during the fire. The driver was unharmed and was able to find a safe location away from the fire. The entrance ramp to Interstate 10 at that location was temporarily closed for clean-up and removal of the debris as well as evaluation of roadway damage and fuel spill.