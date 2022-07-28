Jackson County gets Blue Springs campground planning grant

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday accepted a grant of up to $106,500 to pay for the design and development of plans for a campground/RV park at the Blue Springs Recreational Area that would provide up to 36 pads upon which tent/RV/cabin campers could set up in the park.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity grant will reimburse the county for the work done by the contractor hired for the design of the project, David H. Melvin (DHM) Consulting Engineers. The county authorized DHM to proceed in the same meeting in which the grant agreement was accepted.

Tasks will include site analysis, survey work, a permitting summary, preparation of bid documents associated with the realization of the project, providing an opinion on its probable costs, and providing a planimetric model.

DHM would receive $6,500 for the site analysis in the conceptual design phase of its work; $33,000 for site investigation tasks such as a wetlands survey and report; $55,500 for engineering design and a permitting summary; and $11,500 for preparing bid documents and an opinion on the probable cost of actually building the campground.

The engineer will be paid on completion of each task.