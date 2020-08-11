Jackson County gets COVID-19 update

As of Tuesday morning, Jackson County had a cumulative total of 1,936 positive COVID-19 cases, with just 99 of those still under public monitoring by the Florida Department of Health’s Jackson County unit. There are 41 deaths here from the virus.

Cases being monitored include staff members at prisons and long-term care facilities, but not the residents of those facilities.

The county has a 16.1 percent positivity rate, compared to Florida’s 13.1 percent statewide rate. Of the local cases, 14 percent are associated with long-term care facilities, and 49 percent are connected to correctional facilities.

There were 21 people receiving COVID-19 care at Jackson Hospital at that time, with six of those on ventilators. Of the six, four are from long-term care facilities.

Testing via self-swabs continues at the state’s temporary site in the parking lot of Dollar General, located at 4264 Lafayette Street. The site is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and there is no cost to the individuals seeking tests.

Health Officer Sandy Martin presented those facts and figures at Tuesday’s Jackson County Commission meeting.

She said that the state’s unit at Dollar General is overseeing an average of between 70 and 100 tests a day there.

Martin also told the board that there is likely to be a spike in local numbers once results are in on a mass testing that took place at Jackson Correctional Institution Monday, where roughly 1,500 were tested.

